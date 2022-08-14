New Champions Crowned at GCW Homecoming Part 1

The GCW Homecoming Night 1 event, which was held on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, featured two title changes.

Alex Colon was defeated by Rina Yamashita to win the title of Ultraviolence Champion. Line tubes, shattered glass, steel chairs, and other weapons were used in the fight. The Camel Clutch was used by Yamashita to defeat Alex Colon.

The other title change took place when Mark and Jay Briscoe won the GCW Tag Team Titles by defeating Los Mazisos, Ciclope, and Miedo Extremo.

To seal the win, Jay Briscoe hit a Jay Driller over a stack of chairs. In Chicago’s Art of War Games on September 3, The Second Gear Crew will compete against The Briscoes for the titles.

Highlights and photos of both matches are below:

