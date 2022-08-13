New Champions Crowned at Impact’s Countdown To Emergence Pre-Show

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo of VXT are the new Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Purrazzo and Green defeated Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie to win the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on Friday night’s Countdown To Emergence pre-show. Early in the match, Jessicka Havok interfered but it backfired while Valkyrie and Rosemary were at ringside. Rosemary and Valkyrie used a Facebuster-Road to Valhalla combo to finish down Green for a close two count. Valkyrie attempted to intervene as a result, but Green eliminated her. Once more, Havok attempted to interject, but Rosemary unintentionally hit Valkyrie with her mist. Then, Purrazzo entered the ring and teamed up with Green to pin Rosemary with a pin to win the straps.

For Green and Purrazzo, this is their first title reign in Impact together. On June 19, at Slammiversary, Rosemary and Valkyrie defeated Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood to win the titles, which they held for 53 officially recognized days.

Click here to order Impact Wrestling Emergence via FITE TV

Here are highlights from the match: