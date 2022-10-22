New Character Direction for Liv Morgan Continues on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan showcased a different side of herself.

Morgan and Sonya Deville’s match ended in a double count-outout after Morgan snapped and attacked Deville at ringside. Morgan set up a bunch of chairs in the ring after the ref called the match and suplexed Deville onto them.

Losing a championship, according to Michael Cole, changes people. It’s unclear whether this is a heel turn, but Morgan appears to be playing a character inspired by The Joker and/or Harley Quinn.

The goal of Morgan’s feud with Ronda Rousey was to elevate her and show fans how tough she is. This week’s angle took her character to a whole new level.

