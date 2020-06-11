New Chelsea Green and McKenzie Mitchell Bikini Photos

View this post on Instagram

Md: @mckenzienmitchell MUA&Hair: @clinttorres_hair Ph: @frolova.photo Outfit: @express——————————————————————— Craving for the beauty or vanity? Whole my life I was seeing beautiful in ordinary. I’m more than sure that most of you understand what I’m talking about. The way birds fly, their wings in motion; the way we can see shapes of the wind while it moves leaves at the streets or dances with hair. Just an innocent look of child or stranger who’s eyes caught the reflected sunshine. I just can’t help it. I used to walk and catch moments with my eyes, just something that caught my attention, something that I thought would worth taking picture of. Some people think that I surround myself only with beautiful people, beautiful things. Is it vanity? I’m guilty. I do surround myself with positive people, not always “beautiful” (magazine style beautiful). I consider all people beautiful, all of them have their own special beauty. U should only try to see it. U should want to see it. I’m guilty cause I surround myself with beautiful things: they make me feel better. I just like them. I guess I’m really hooked on my own feelings. I like to feel good. Guess you can call me egocentric for that, and you would be right. We are all pretty selfish. We love to feel good. And beauty makes me feel good, and it has different shapes and kinds. I love beautiful people. I love when their beauty comes from inside and has its print on outside. I think that that’s how it should be – inside and outside should be in harmony. My inside is craving outside: it goes from heart and soul to the body, and covers all the space around me, as far as my eyes can see. Is it vanity? Vanity is bad. All my cells are telling me – it’s good. I believe it. My “good” makes other people smile and see themselves from my perspective. Love themselves through my eyes. Guilty as charged.