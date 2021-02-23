New Chris Jericho Trademark Filing

Chris Jericho filed to trademark the “Corazon de Leon” name on February 18. This is the ring name he used in CMLL, which translates to Lion Heart, the nickname Jericho used in ECW. Jericho’s trademark filing notes that the English translation of Corazon de Leon is Lion Heart.

Jericho listed the First Use and First Use In Commerce dates as 1993. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19930000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19930000”

Jericho started working the indies in Mexico in 1992. He made his CMLL debut in June 1993. The following year he went to Japan and competed as The Lion Heart. He made his ECW debut in 1996, and ended up in WCW that same year.