New Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars Added To Peacock

Peacock has added WWF Superstars episodes from the dates of July 27 to September 29, 1996.

The episodes consist of Steve Austin, Mankind, Goldust, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Steve Austin, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels.

Fans can watch the episodes of Superstars in the streaming service’s archive. Here is the schedule for Superstars episodes:

July 27, 1996

Jim Cornette and Vader vow to end Shawn Michaels; Jerry Lawler squares off against Aldo Montoya.

August 3, 1996

Savio Vega clashes with The British Bulldog; Mankind is at home in the boiler room.

August 10, 1996

Vader competes in a Handicap Match; Bob Backlund demands respect; Goldust reveals a secret.

August 17, 1996

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin collides with Marc Mero; Ahmed Johnsonn reflects on his injury.

August 24, 1996

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and WWE Tag Team Champions The Smoking Gunns are in action.

August 31, 1996

Brian Pillman interviews “Stone Cold” Steve Austin; Vader takes out his frustration.

September 7, 1996

Mankind is sick of Shawn Michaels; Hunter Hearst Helmsley takes on Savio Vega.

September 22, 1996

Todd Pentengill previews In Your House: Mind Games from Philadelphia.

September 29, 1996

WWE Champion Shawn Michaels collides with Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw; Sycho Sid faces Marty Jannetty.