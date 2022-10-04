New Clues Revealed as QR Code Displayed on WWE RAW Leads to Mysterious Imagery

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, another QR code was revealed.

This one was more obvious than the ones that appeared previously, which were concealed in various locations throughout the building. The QR code shown directed fans to wwe.com/01000111_01000001_01000011_01011001.

During a segment that took place backstage, Candice LeRae, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were all present when the code was revealed. Before the code appeared, there was some imagery that was overlaid on LeRae.

A painting depicting Delilah severing Samson’s hair (which represented his strength) was shown, which was taken from the Book of Judges. It’s possible that they were making a reference to Alexa Bliss turning on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

There was also a binary code that translated to GACY aka Joe Gacy.

According to a user on Twitter, if you put the Magic Eye code into a Base64 decoder, which is like binary to text encoding, it translates to “10822.” 10-8-2022 is the date of Extreme Rules.

Bray Wyatt tweeted the following last year:

Anyone who has been following the codes has likely concluded that this is leading to Wyatt’s return…or at least it appears to be the case. Click here for information regarding potential spoilers involving the White Rabbit.

Here are some screenshots of the imagery featured via the QR code: