New Commentary Team Revealed For WWE Main Event

WWE Main Event is a weekly show the company airs every Thursday on Hulu and on Peacock and the WWE Network on a two-week delay.

Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton previously called WWE Main Event, but Kevin was recently moved from RAW to SmackDown with Corey Graves calling the action on the blue brand, while Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were moved from SmackDown to RAW to call the action on the red brand.

Barrett, who was moved from the SmackDown commentary team to the RAW commentary team and called the action of the June 12, 2013 episode of WWE Main Event, when various Superstars were making guest commentary appearances with Josh Mathews, will now be calling the action on Main Event each and every week with Saxton.

This week’s episode of Main Event, which was taped prior to RAW this past Monday night, saw Indus Sher defeat Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa in Tag Team action as well as Nikki Cross defeat Tegan Nox in Women’s Division Singles action.