New Commentator For Tonight’s AEW Collision Revealed

Kevin Kelly is not in the building.

Ian Riccaboni is working tonight’s AEW Collision, as Kevin Kelly, the usual broadcast partner for Nigel McGuinness for the Saturday night prime time two-hour AEW on TNT show is in Japan.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Riccaboni was actually considered for the spot before Kelly was brought on.

