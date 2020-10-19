New Concern About WWE and AEW Stars Being Exposed To Covid-19

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Fans on social media have expressed concern about Braun Strowman attending the “Biketoberfest” event in Daytona Beach, FL on Saturday and possibly being exposed to Covid-19. Strowman, who is currently scheduled to wrestle Keith Lee on Monday’s WWE RAW, posted a video from the event on his Instagram and a screenshot went viral on Reddit. Strowman also posted a video of himself and he wasn’t wearing a mask.

– There was concern about AEW talents including World Champion Jon Moxley and Joey Janela performing at The Collective indy shows last weekend since multiple non-AEW wrestlers have since tested positive for Covid-19. Janela addressed the situation in a series of posts:

