New Concern About WWE and AEW Stars Being Exposed To Covid-19

– Fans on social media have expressed concern about Braun Strowman attending the “Biketoberfest” event in Daytona Beach, FL on Saturday and possibly being exposed to Covid-19. Strowman, who is currently scheduled to wrestle Keith Lee on Monday’s WWE RAW, posted a video from the event on his Instagram and a screenshot went viral on Reddit. Strowman also posted a video of himself and he wasn’t wearing a mask.

– There was concern about AEW talents including World Champion Jon Moxley and Joey Janela performing at The Collective indy shows last weekend since multiple non-AEW wrestlers have since tested positive for Covid-19. Janela addressed the situation in a series of posts:

Most people think I have something to do with running of the company and that’s not the case, but I do see myself as a Locker room leader and a pillar of the company and am in constant communication with @Lauderdale11 & will make sure we continue to run & Learn from the mistakes https://t.co/59008qrnAM — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 17, 2020