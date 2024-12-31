New Cryptic Teaser On WWE RAW Continues Speculation About Penta El Zero Miedo

Monday night’s final episode of RAW for this year featured a third cryptic teaser video that caught the attention of fans. The video showed the dramatic reveal of the number “zero” with a slash through it as well as other symbols and a distinctive face design.

While WWE has yet to confirm the teaser’s meaning or who it is for, heavy speculation suggests that it could signal the arrival of former top AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo. Penta, known for his signature “Cero Miedo” (Zero Fear) catchphrase, parted ways with AEW earlier this month. A widely recognized and respected figure in wrestling, Penta has long been rumored to be on WWE’s radar.

Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation that the teaser is for Penta. WWE has a history of creating mysterious vignettes to build excitement around new or returning stars, so fans will have to wait and see what unfolds next week.

If the video does indeed point to Penta’s debut, it could mark a major moment for WWE and signal the company’s continued efforts to bolster its roster with top-tier international talent.