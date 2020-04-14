New Cryptic Tweet From MJF

AEW star MJF took to Twitter on Monday and posted a cryptic tweet that has fans speculating on social media.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for trolling fans on social media, but there’s no word yet on if his latest tweet is in regards to something serious, or just another troll.

“I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the issue is at this time,” he wrote.

MJF made the comments in response to a fan who told him to get off his “lazy ass” and wrestle, which was a response to a tweet on how he is undefeated with a record of 5-0 in 7 months.

AEW recently taped a few dozen matches in Norcross, Georgia so they will have plenty of content to get them through a few more weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, but it wasn’t clear if MJF worked those tapings. MJF last wrestled during the March 11 AEW Dynamite episode from Utah, teaming with The Butcher and The Blade for a win over Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt. He appeared in the crowd for the March 18 Dynamite episode from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, and then accompanied Wardlow to the ring for the win over Ryan Pyles during the AEW Dark episode on April 7, which was also taped in Jacksonville. He has not appeared since then.

MJF rarely tweets out of character and the punchline to this tweet could come some time soon, perhaps how he hasn’t been able to get a proper haircut due to the coronavirus restrictions or something like that. Very few of the replies to the tweet actually believe something is wrong with him.

As seen in recent tweets below from April 11 and April 12, MJF did reveal that he has been working out while practicing social distancing at home.

Another tough workout today, but I got through it. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/CTSbvdTjG2 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 12, 2020

135 pounds 10 sets of 8-10 reps. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 11, 2020