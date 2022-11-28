New Day Pays Homage To Jason David Frank By Wearing Power Ranger Gear At WWE Event (Photos)

By
Matt Boone
-

The New Day paid homage to a former Power Ranger over the weekend.

At the WWE non-televised live event in Portland, Maine on Sunday evening, The New Day honored the late actor, real name Jason David Frank.

Kofi Kingston wore a green Power Ranger outfit, while Xavier Woods donned his white Power Ranger gear. Check out photos below.

As noted, Jason David Frank passed away on November 19.

