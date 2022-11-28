New Day Pays Homage To Jason David Frank By Wearing Power Ranger Gear At WWE Event (Photos)

The New Day paid homage to a former Power Ranger over the weekend.
At the WWE non-televised live event in Portland, Maine on Sunday evening, The New Day honored the late actor, real name Jason David Frank.
Kofi Kingston wore a green Power Ranger outfit, while Xavier Woods donned his white Power Ranger gear. Check out photos below.
As noted, Jason David Frank passed away on November 19.
Thanks for having some fun with us tonight as we celebrated our friend JDF #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/QqARgfsxLY
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 28, 2022
My heart is full seeing @TrueKofi and @AustinCreedWins rocking the #JasonDavidFrank gear, Last Night I honored him on my hand wraps and tonight they honored a hero to us all♠️💜 #PowerRangers #WWEPortland
Thank You For Representing Nerds Like Me Everywhere ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5keH2S3UZp
— 𝕷𝖊𝖛𝖎_𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖉𝖊 (@LeviSpade1) November 28, 2022