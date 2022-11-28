New Day Pays Homage To Jason David Frank By Wearing Power Ranger Gear At WWE Event (Photos)

The New Day paid homage to a former Power Ranger over the weekend.

At the WWE non-televised live event in Portland, Maine on Sunday evening, The New Day honored the late actor, real name Jason David Frank.

Kofi Kingston wore a green Power Ranger outfit, while Xavier Woods donned his white Power Ranger gear. Check out photos below.

As noted, Jason David Frank passed away on November 19.

Thanks for having some fun with us tonight as we celebrated our friend JDF #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/QqARgfsxLY — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 28, 2022