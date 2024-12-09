New Day Segment Revealed For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE will try to take advantage of the highly praised heel turn that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made when they turned down Big E’s offer to be their manager and accused him of being self-centered while out of action for the past two years due to a broken neck.

Previously confirmed matches for tonight’s Raw include The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) and The Miz vs. Wyatt Sicks (Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis), Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, and WWE World Tag Team Champions Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh).

In addition, a Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament match between Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and Ivy Nile will be held. Three segments have been announced for the show.

WWE has stated that Seth Rollins will arrive, and Woods and Kingston will speak about their conduct last week.

Finally, Drew McIntyre will make an appearance following his return a week ago.