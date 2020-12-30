New DDP Documentary On Amazon, WWE Main Event Preview

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode, which will be the final show of 2020 on New Year’s Eve:

* Nikki Cross vs. Reckoning

* Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has his new “Relentless” documentary now showing on Amazon Prime. You can find the documentary via this link. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can become a member for 30 days free right now.

The synopsis to “Relentless” reads like this:

“Diamond Dallas Page’s journey to save his wrestling career transforms into a lifelong passion for helping others achieve their true potential.”