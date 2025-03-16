New DEFY World Champion Crowned At DEFY Aftermath

The following was sent to us:

Here are results for DEFY Aftermath on Saturday, March 15th from the historic Washington Hall in Seattle WA.

SEATTLE WA: March 15, 2025 Washington Hall

DEFY SUPER 8XGP round one match: Clark Connors defeated Titus Alexander, Marcus Mathers, and Labron Kozone to advance…DEFY SUPER 8XGP round one match: Starboy Charlie defeated Jordan Oasis, Bishop Kaun, and Evan Rivers to advance…Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl) defeated Flamin’ Aces (Spencer Scott & Zaye Perez)…DEFY 2 Survive Match: Rhio was final survivor defeating Nicole Matthews & Vert Vixen & Tara Zep & Liiza Hall & Danika Della Rouge & Brooke Havok & Anna Beretta…Double Chain Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) defeated the Bollywood Boyz…DEFY SUPER 8XGP for the vacant DEFY World Championship: Clark Connors defeated Starboy Charlie to become new DEFY World Champion

Next DEFY events

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Washington Hall, Seattle WA

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino, Las Vegas NV

Tickets at: DefyWrestling.com