New Details And Notes On Vince McMahon & WWE Officials Visiting The Performance Center Today

WWE Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon was joined by other top officials for his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

WWE President/CRO Nick Khan, Executive Director of RAW/SD Bruce Prichard, and Talent Relations Head John Laurinaitis, were all at the Performance Center today with Vince, according to PWInsider.

The group was at the Performance Center to meet with staff and scout talents while they trained. The afternoon was described as “very much a positive day.”

It was reported earlier that the rare visit from McMahon had many WWE NXT and Performance Center workers privately concerned, given the amount of cuts the company has made in recent months. Regarding that talk, one source who was in attendance today described the day as a “breath of fresh air” vs. the worry that some people were feeling about the afternoon. It was also said that for all the concern and worry that Vince’s visit was the precursor to some sort of mass cuts or overhaul, nothing of the sort happened.