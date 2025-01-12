New Details Emerge Hinting At Malakai Black’s AEW Exit

New reports suggest that Malakai Black is “done” with AEW and could potentially return to WWE once he becomes a free agent. Speculation about Black’s departure has been fueled by recent developments in AEW programming.

During the January 8th, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay made a pointed remark to Buddy Matthews, stating that he didn’t need to “follow a leader.” This appeared to be a reference to Matthews’ role within Malakai Black’s House of Black faction.

On the January 11th, 2025 edition of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge) addressed House of Black member Brody King in an emotional segment. Copeland said:

“We’ve been through a lot, but I hope you know that at the end of all of it, I respect you. I respect you [Julia Hart]. I respect Buddy. I think you have the world of potential at your feet. I know what you bring to the table. Man, I felt it. I wanted us to be a group. But tell you what, it’s time for you to take the reins and run.”

These comments and story developments seem to hint at a possible dissolution or reconfiguration of the House of Black, further aligning with reports of Malakai Black’s expected exit from AEW. Fans now eagerly await confirmation of his next move, with WWE reportedly already considering creative plans for him upon his return.