New Details Emerge On Drew McIntyre’s SmackDown Injury

On the March 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest reached a boiling point when Priest launched a vicious backstage attack on McIntyre, culminating in the former WWE Champion being thrown through a car window.

Shortly after the brutal segment aired, McIntyre took to social media and claimed he had “real glass” in his eye as a result of the assault. Fans immediately speculated that the incident was legitimate and not just part of the storyline.

However, PWInsider.com later clarified the situation, reporting that while McIntyre did suffer irritation in his eye, it was not due to actual glass. Instead, it was noted that something got into his eye, causing discomfort, but not to the extent initially feared.

McIntyre later shared an update from a medical check-up, posting a photo on Twitter/X with the caption:

“Small steps in the right direction.”

Despite the scare, McIntyre remains on track to compete at WrestleMania 41, where he is set to face Damian Priest in what promises to be a high-stakes singles match.

The storyline between the two has grown increasingly intense over recent weeks, and this real-life injury scare—whether minor or major—has only heightened interest in what’s shaping up to be a personal grudge match on the grandest stage.