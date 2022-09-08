New Details From The Elite’s Side of Their Altercation With CM Punk and Ace Steel

More information regarding the altercation that took place backstage on Sunday night has surfaced, and the most recent version of events contradicts what sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have stated.

According to Fightful Select, sources close to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s side of the story state that The Young Bucks went to talk to CM Punk, just like Punk said at the media scrum that anyone who has a problem with him should address it directly with him. According to the claims being made by the Bucks and Omega side of the dispute, the other side is incorrect in their claim that the Bucks kicked the door in. It was also stated that before Matt Jackson could say anything, Punk threw sucker punches at Matt’s head while Nick tried to intervene in the situation. Nick tried to stop Punk from punching Matt. Nick was then allegedly struck in the eye by a chair that Ace Steel had thrown.

It was said Kenny Omega was trying to remove CM Punk’s dog Larry from the area because the dog was barking and “going nuts.” The Bucks and Omega side claim that after Omega handed over the dog, he tried to get Steel off of Nick Jackson, at which point Steel bit and pulled on Omega’s hair.

It was reported that both parties continued to yell at each other, and Punk’s side allegedly threatened to take legal action. According to several accounts, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh witnessed the altercation that took place (Brian Last initially reported this information, and Dave Meltzer later confirmed it).

It should be emphasized that the information in the most recent report by Fightful Select is only one side of the story, and that there is currently an investigation taking place that may either confirm or contradict what each side has claimed. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite did not feature Punk or The Elite in any capacity. Tony Khan announced at the beginning of the show that the World Title would be vacated and a new champion would be crowned at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event that will take place in two weeks. After defeating Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, Death Triangle emerged victorious to win the Trios Championship.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.