New Details On Becky Lynch’s Heel Turn

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was reportedly inspired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to turn heel. As we’ve noted, Lynch reportedly asked to be booked as a heel now that she’s back in action for WWE. It’s been reported that Lynch is now set to be the top heel of the blue brand women’s division. She made her surprise return at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday and defeated Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds to win the title, as the replacement for Sasha Banks, who is not cleared to compete.

In an update, people within WWE have reportedly said Lynch was inspired by top heel Reigns, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted how Lynch became the most popular wrestler in the company and the hottest female Superstar the company has ever seen the last time she tried to go heel. It was also speculated that this could be some sort of personal challenge for The Man as the move doesn’t make much sense from a business standpoint as a truly-loved babyface talent is very rare, and hard to replace.

Lynch is expected to feud with Belair, at least for the rematch. She will return on tonight’s SmackDown.