New Details On Charlotte’s TV Project

As we’ve noted, Charlotte Flair is currently working on a non-WWE TV project. It was believed that this was for some sort of reality TV show centered around Flair, but word now, via Ryan Satin, is that she has a scripted TV show in the works.

Satin reported earlier on Twitter that Flair’s TV project is a “scripted show with a big network.” There’s no word yet on what the theme of the show will be, or which network it will air on.

Flair is currently away as she prepares for a cosmetic surgery to fix a breast implant leak problem related to an operation she had done ini the past. Flair recently noted on Twitter that the surgery will fix the issue for the long term but the recovery period is a little longer than she wanted it to be. There is also still no word on if she will be back in time for SummerSlam, but we noted earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that the surgery and the TV project are both playing a factor in when she does make it back.

WWE had hoped Flair would be back for SummerSlam. They do not have a date for her return as of this week, and it was reported that her return date is undetermined at this time.