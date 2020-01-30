New Details On Edge’s WWE Contract & The Schedule He Will Be Working

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be wrestling more matches and making more WWE appearances than previously reported.

It was reported earlier this week, via Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, that The Rated R Superstar had inked a new three-year deal with WWE, said to be worth $3 million per year. It was also noted that Edge will be “paid in full” as long as he wrestles 3 times in a year. The report stated that Edge has committed to 5 matches, and 1 of those 5 was last Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match where he made his return to in-ring action for the company. It was also said that Edge will make 25 appearances per year, in addition to the matches.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the $3 million per year figure, but noted that the contract has Edge participating in more matches and appearing for more dates.

There’s no word yet on all of Edge’s first-year matches, but he’s scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, and will likely wrestle at SummerSlam in August. There’s also speculation on Edge working the two WWE shows from Saudi Arabia this year, but that would mean he wrestles before WrestleMania 36 as WWE Super ShowDown 2020 has been confirmed for Thursday, February 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s been reported that Edge will be used as a special attraction talent, but these new reports indicate that he will be used more often than most part-timers. The 25+ appearances he’s agreed to make will likely be for the build-ups to his pay-per-view matches.

As we’ve noted, Edge appeared on this week’s RAW and talked about being in the best physical shape of his life. Edge, who turns 47 in October, noted that he worked hard to get medically cleared to compete, and now he’s back “home” in WWE to end his career on his own terms.

Edge’s new WWE contract is one of the highest deals in company history, and he used AEW to land that deal. The Observer first reported back in October that Edge had negotiated a significant WWE contract by playing them against AEW. This came after Edge got physical at WWE SummerSlam in August, by delivering a Spear to Elias. That angle would never have happened if Edge wasn’t already medically cleared. Edge was seen in Pittsburgh in October, possibly meeting with WWE doctors. After Edge ended up getting cleared, WWE reportedly sent a wrestling ring to Asheville, North Carolina, where Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix live, so he could train.

Multiple sources reported that Edge began talks with AEW and WWE in August after the SummerSlam angle and indicating he’d be able to wrestle again during a podcast. AEW reportedly made a serious offer to Edge to work behind-the-scenes as a produce or agent, and an in-ring talent for a handful of matches. Edge used AEW’s offer and told WWE that it was for $3 million per year, and that he would start working for AEW when Dynamite launched on TNT. That was his leverage to land one of the best deals in WWE history.

Edge’s new deal is worth far less than what talents like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg have received, but there is no word yet on full financial details of the contract. The Observer pointed to how Goldberg earned $2 million for just taking the loss to The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last summer, but the Saudi shows reportedly have been worth bigger money for everyone involved.

On a related note, there’s speculation on WWE possibly using Edge on both brands, RAW and SmackDown. We noted earlier this week how Edge had been re-added to the official roster of current Superstars on the WWE website. It’s interesting to note that Edge still has not been assigned to a brand on the roster, and there is no RAW or SmackDown logo on his roster page, despite the big show-closing angle with Orton on Monday’s RAW episode.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge’s WWE status.