New Details On Impact And AEW Working Together

As noted, Impact Wrestling executive Don Callis helped Kenny Omega capture the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley on last night’s Dynamite show, apparently kicking off a new partnership between the two companies. This led to a tease for Omega to appear on Tuesday’s Impact, plus several exchanges between AEW and Impact wrestlers on Twitter.

In an update, the new program between Impact and AEW has been in the works “for a while,” according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Callis was reportedly the person who pitched the idea to have Omega appear on Impact Wrestling, which will apparently happen next Tuesday night on AXS. We noted before how Impact is promising that fans can get their first look at Omega as champion by tuning in next Tuesday night. Omega is scheduled to give an interview on Impact, and then another interview the next night on Dynamite. There’s no confirmation that Callis will be with him, but it’s likely as Callis is set to perform as Omega’s manager.

There’s still no word on longterm plans for the AEW – Impact partnership, but the two promotions will be working together “to a degree.” It’s likely that top Impact stars will appear on Dynamite soon.

On a related note, while Impact often shows old throwback matches, the airing of the old match between The Young Bucks and The Motor City Machine Guns this week was not a coincidence.

AEW now has working relationships with Impact Wrestling, the NWA, AAA and NJPW.