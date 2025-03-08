New Details On Jade Cargill & Shayna Baszler’s Backstage Confrontation

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a backstage confrontation between Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler during the summer of 2024, with tensions reportedly boiling over following a tag team match in June featuring Baszler & Zoey Stark against Cargill & Bianca Belair.

According to Fightful.com, WWE talent remained quiet about the situation after Cargill was written off television in November 2024. However, details have since emerged suggesting that Cargill had taken issue with something that unfolded between her and Baszler.

Locker room rumors indicated that Cargill allegedly made a comment about Baszler “needing to learn how to work”, though sources close to Cargill have denied this claim.

The incident reportedly stemmed from their match at Clash at the Castle, where Cargill tapped out unexpectedly in a finish that wasn’t supposed to happen. Those close to Cargill claim she was disappointed in herself over the moment and apologized backstage afterward.

Cargill’s absence from WWE programming also reportedly led to frustration among talent.

Cargill had requested time off for the 2024 holiday tour, but was told it was mandatory for her to attend. WWE publicly stated that she was injured, but multiple wrestlers doubted the validity of the claim.

After returning at Elimination Chamber, Cargill posted a promo video on March 2 where she demanded respect and claimed to be “surrounded by wolves in the shape of women.”

At least one WWE talent stated that this rubbed some people the wrong way, as many had kept the issue between her and Baszler quiet and felt the promo was directed at them.

With Cargill now back in action, it remains to be seen how this reported locker room tension plays out behind the scenes—and whether it will impact her standing within WWE’s women’s division moving forward.

I am 1 of 1 ⚡️ Video Direction: @starkmanjones

🎥: Robert Peak pic.twitter.com/yGFb2wzahR — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 2, 2025

On March 3rd, Chelsea Green wrote “imagine calling your coworkers ‘wolves’ while demanding respect” on Twitter/X.