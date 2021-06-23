New Details On The Diamond Mine Opening In WWE NXT

As reported after Tuesday’s NXT, the show featured “the opening” of The Diamond Mine as the group debuted after the main event. The group includes Roderick Strong, who beat down NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, Hideki Suzuki, Tyler Rust, and Malcolm Bivens as their manager.

It was previously reported how there are plans for the cruiserweight division and the Cruiserweight Title to be featured more prominently, with top names, and more storylines integrated with the division. The arrival of The Diamond Mine goes along with those plans, according to Fightful Select.

It was also reported that The Diamond Mine has been planned for a few months, well before Strong “quit” in the storylines, and before the vignettes began airing several weeks back. There were plans to debut The Diamond Mine long before tonight, but it was pushed back on more than one occasion so that the group’s arrival could take center stage on an episode of NXT TV.

There’s no word yet on if new members will be added soon, but we do know that other members had been discussed before they went with Strong, Rust, Suzuki and Bivens.