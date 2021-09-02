New Details On Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard Producing NXT

The WWE NXT brand will still be “very much in the hands” of Triple H and his team, despite the upcoming revamp that will reportedly see WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon produce the show with Executive Producer & Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard. As noted, it was reported on Wednesday that McMahon and Prichard will be producing the NXT brand when live shows resume later this month, with the September 14 episode. It was said that McMahon and Prichard will be behind the big decisions for the NXT brand, but not the smaller ones. They will also be responsible for marketing, promotion and direction of the NXT brand. It was also said that NXT will be like “the old NXT” moving forward, which appears to be a reference to how the brand was at its peak, around 2015-2018 or so.

In an update, WrestleVotes says the day-to-day operations will still be in the hands of Triple H and his crew, but Vince and Prichard will control the look of the weekly TV show. The following report was filed-

After talking to sources regarding NXT: the day to day operation isn’t changing that drastically. Still very much in the hands of HHH, HBK, Regal, Bloom etc However, the look of the weekly TV product will have a “Vince & Co” stamp on it. I expect it to be subtle to start… then? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 2, 2021

