New Details On WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2

New details and the episode guide have been revealed for season two of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries, which will be narrated by SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

Season two will premiere this coming Survivor Series Sunday with one episode, and the full five-episode season will be released on Monday.

Below is a preview for the season two premiere episode on The Rock, which includes comments from former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, who currently works for Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, plus older footage from Rock himself.

It was confirmed by Sports Illustrated that the season premiere episode, titled “Hollywood Rock,” includes no new footage of The Great One, and no comments from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. This episode covers Rock’s run from 2001-2002. It was noted that WWE plays up the narrative that fans were booing Rock more than ever before as he transitioned full-time into acting.

The second episode, titled “Innovations,” looks at the creation of Hell In a Cell, Money In the Bank, the Punjabi Prison match, and more. That episode also looks at WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and his RAW Roulette segments, the first RAW TLC Match, plus footage of top Superstars examining the Hell In a Cell cage for the first time before Survivor Series 2002.

Kevin Owens reportedly adds solid insight into this era during the docuseries, while AEW’s Adam Cole appears throughout the first two episodes. Gewirtz also plays an important role in the first two episodes. AEW’s Christian Cage also appears for discussions on creations like Byte This! and Taboo Tuesday.

Below are the episode titles for season two of Ruthless Aggression:

* Episode 1: Hollywood Rock (Sunday, November 21)

* Episode 2: Innovations (Monday, November 22)

* Episode 3: The First Revolution (Monday, November 22)

* Episode 4: The Resurrection of Shawn Michaels (Monday, November 22)

* Episode 5: Securing the Future (Monday, November 22)

Season two will pick up where the premiere season left off, and will include new stories and never-before-revealed details from Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Batista, Rob Van Dam, Edge, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Kane, Lita, Kurt Angle, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, and more.