New Details On WWE Splitting Up The Hurt Business At RAW

Fans on social media weren’t the only ones surprised by the fracturing of The Hurt Business on Monday’s RAW as the members of the group were also reportedly shocked or unhappy about what happened.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismiss Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander from the group. The tension had been building for weeks, but this time things got physical and Lashley later defeated Benjamin in a singles match, warning Alexander that he could meet the same fate next week if he wanted.

In an update, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision to split the group, and Vince only, according to Fightful Select. This decision was made much to the chagrin of the members of the group. Lashley and MVP were reportedly vocal about not supporting the decision, but Vince was not budging. Lashley and MVP met with Vince at RAW about the idea to fracture the group, but word is that Vince “dug his heels in even more” at that meeting.

It was noted by several locker room sources that the decision, and how Vince insisted on splitting the group up, was a blow to morale backstage. MVP stated this week that The Hurt Business lives on with he and Lashley. We noted before how MVP revealed that he and Lashley are accepting worthy applicants, indicating that there could be new members added to the group soon.