New Details On WWE Taping The Hall Of Fame Special This Year

The WWE Hall of Fame special will reportedly be taped this year.

It was previously believed that the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will feature the 2020 and 2021 classes, would air live from the ThunderDome during WrestleMania 37 Week, but that is not the case. Fightful Select now reports that the ceremonies are scheduled to be filmed and edited for the Tuesday night broadcast.

The current plan is to film the induction ceremonies on Tuesday, March 30 and Thursday, April 1. The taped Hall of Fame special will then air on the WWE Network on the night of Tuesday, April 6. It was also noted that the class of inductees will not be exactly as WWE had originally planned as some changes were made, but there’s no word yet on what those changes are.