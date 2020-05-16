New Details Regarding Beck Lynch’s Pregnancy Announcement

During the recent Table Talk podcast, WWE Producer D-Von Dudley provided a behind the scenes perspective of the Becky Lynch pregnancy announcement.

“We were watching the segment just like everyone else was at home. And, if I’m not mistaken, I believe Asuka didn’t know. So, the reaction that she gave was extremely genuine and natural.”

“The response when she did say you’re gonna go off to be WWE women’s champion now and I’m going to go off to be a mother, everybody in the room just went, ‘what?!’ Nia, Lana, Tamina, and I don’t want to say the other girl because if I do it might take away from her meanness.”