New Details Regarding Christian Cage Signing With AEW

During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, AEW President Tony Khan commented Christian Cage signing with AEW:

“I think he’s one of the great wrestlers of the last couple of decades. He’s had great matches in different companies. He’s a great singles wrestler, a great tag champion and I think he adds a lot here. He’s one of the best minds in wrestling and he’s in great physical condition.

We saw him very recently compete on pay-per-view. There was a lot of interest in it, it generated a lot of interest. And he was interested in wrestling on a regular basis. And he gave me a call and said, ‘I’d really like to come wrestle in AEW.’ I said, ‘I’d really like to come have you wrestle in AEW. That sounds awesome.’ It all came together.”

(quote courtesy of Comicbook.com)