New Details Regarding John Laurinaitis’ Backstage Role In WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Laurinaitis is once again back in charge of the WWE Talent Relations department.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Laurinaitis’ official job title is General Manager of Talent and the role is a newly created position. Meltzer noted that talent relations has basically been split into two different positions, talent management and talent branding with someone else being in the branding role.

In regards to Mark Carrano, he will be reporting to Laurinaitis and Meltzer added that Carrano will be in the role of getting “all the heat” and being the person that has to deliver bad news to talents.

Meltzer mentioned that Vince McMahon is once again surrounding himself with people that won’t challenge his decisions and wrote the following:

“It was described that Laurinaitis always has a smile for Vince and won’t challenge him, and like with the hiring of Bruce Prichard, Vince is right now a guy who wants to be told everything is great, which is funny because he’s so much not the old Vince in that way.”