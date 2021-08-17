New Details Regarding The Finish of Kenny Omega vs. Andrade At AAA TripleMania

As previously noted, Kenny Omega retained the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania event.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided new details regarding the finish of the match:

“The original idea was that Andrade was going to win the championship. That was AAA’s idea, and then AEW said, originally, that they would prefer that not to happen. It was not a contentious thing, it was like, ‘Okay, no problem’. But a lot changed at the very end.

The idea is that they (AEW) didn’t want Omega to be losing the championship, any championship, before he lost the AEW Title. So that was the basic gist, because you don’t want your World Champion losing in another promotion. That’s kinda one of the deals with major championships.

But, because of the way things happened and the fact that they needed to get Christian Cage over for this pay-per-view main event, the decision was made for Christian Cage to win the IMPACT and TNA Championships from Omega on the Friday show, the debut of Rampage. So once that happened, everything was different again. It was not just the day after, it was since that was known, things were different.

Essentially what happened is that there was plenty of talk, and in the end, it was AAA, AAA did come to the decision to keep the championship on Omega. What happened – Omega got there and found out about Ric Flair. The Ric Flair thing, even though it was kept a complete secret, it was known ever since he was released that he was gonna, probably immediately since Andrade’s his future son-in-law, that he was gonna be going to Mexico.

But I don’t know who in AEW may have known or didn’t know, but I know Omega didn’t know. And when he got there and found out Ric Flair was gonna be there, which was the first he knew, he was like, ‘Let’s change the championship. Ric Flair, getting him involved, that would be a great story’. So that was kind of pitched. And Tony Khan was fine with Omega losing at that point.

But Dorian Roldan (AAA owner) made the call that he wanted Omega to win, because the next championship match – whatever it is, it may be Omega and Psycho Clown, but I’m not sure of that, but there were things that hinted at that, so that could be what it is – but they wanted to do that match (the one they had already planned with Omega), so in the end, it was AAA’s decision.”