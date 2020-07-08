New Details Regarding The New WWE U.S. Title Design

Dan Beltzer, who broke the story about the U.S. Title getting a new design back in December, provided more details regarding the U.S. Title’s new design and other belt designs as well:

More information about the new United States Belt It's not 3D CNC milled like I originally thought. It is the first known PRINTED belt! Apparently it was printed by laser formed powder compound. This is something I literally know nothing about and am doing more research on. pic.twitter.com/CpQfC4pjay — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 7, 2020

Based on my limited research, this is a technique similar to how the new United States belt main plate was done.https://t.co/4lMAkRtpA8 — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

Since they went HD, WWE refreshes the belts at least once a year if not more depending on wear and condition. Old belts get moved to house show and personal appearance belts. The least maintained belts get dumped in the warehouse for Axxess displays. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

It looks great in static photos. Just doesn't translate well to TV between the lighting and motion. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

It was 3d laser metal powder printed. Designed and produced by these guys. Wildcat did the paint and assembly. JR "Zilla Leather" did the strap. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

Seriously. The pics of the replica on WWEShop look good, but it doesn't come across on tv. 3D belt with TV lighting loses much of the detail. More paint would enhance this. Sideplates just look unfinished — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 7, 2020