New Details Regarding Why Carlito Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW

It was initially reported that Carlito and Candice Michelle were not able to appear on this week’s WWE RAW as advertised due to travel issues.

In regards to Carlito, Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted the following:

“I was told Carlito found out he was just getting a cameo, and said ‘Hey, but thanks, when you want me to come wrestle or do something, I’m happy to do it. I don’t want to travel across the country, just to do a 2 minute cameo.’” (quote courtesy of HeelByNature.com)

In regards as to why WWE advertised Carlito when he didn’t commit to appearing, Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com stated the following:

“WWE sent feelers out to a variety of talents, including Carlito, and someone internally in WWE apparently simply jumped the gun announcing his appearance.”