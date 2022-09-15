New Development Regarding CM Punk and The Elite Expected Very Soon

It is expected that new information regarding The Elite and CM Punk will become available within the next day or so, or at the very least by the beginning of the following week.

During the PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed how some of AEW’s top names are unavailable as a result of the backstage brawl and how, pending the outcome of the investigation, they have essentially been erased from the roster.

Keller stated that he has heard that we will be hearing something soon because the silence on the situation will be broken within the coming days.

Keller said, “I will say I’m expecting the silence to end soon as far as this goes. So keep your ear to the ground, I will say…There should be a breaking of the silence on the issue, I’ll put it that way. Probably this week but by early this week but I think most likely this week.”

There is no information available to suggest that this indicates that the investigation is nearing its conclusion; however, this week, the suspensions of several of the individuals who were involved in the fight were lifted, indicating that there has been some progress made. Depending on the findings of the investigation, it’s possible that some of those top names will be returning in the very near future. Because of his injury, it is not anticipated that Punk will return any time in the near future.

