New Developments in Storyline Between Rey Mysterio and His Son Dominik

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio joined the WWE SmackDown brand in October after reaching his “breaking point” with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on different brands, the father-son storyline continues.

WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on Thanksgiving night. Dominik ultimately attacked his father and targeted Rey’s injured leg, which was in a walking boot.

You can watch the video below: