New Developments To The NXT Stand And Deliver Lineup

Going into next week’s go-home episode, below is the updated lineup for the WWE NXT Stand And Deliver event. The show is scheduled for Saturday 4/2 from the AmericanAirlines Center in Dallas TX with a special start time of 1pm ET.

-LA Knight vs. Gunther

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

–NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. TBD (A-Kid or Roderick Strong or Cameron Grimes)

–NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Imperium (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

–NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai

–NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (C) vs. Bron Breakker