New Documentary Set on Former WWE Star Who Was Homeless and Rebuilding His Life After Rehab

A new documentary about former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez is in the works.

Over the years, Rodriguez has worked behind the scenes and in the ring in various locations across the globe, but the majority of fans would likely remember him as Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer.

Rodriguez made the announcement that he would enter rehab in May 2020 after struggling with an alcohol abuse issue for many years. Rodriguez celebrated 10 months of sobriety last month.

On February 8, Rodriguez tweeted the following, “Last few months I’ve been filming my #AddictionRecovery process. From getting out of rehab to living in a recovery home, dealing with homelessness to building @3Legacies and getting life back together. @BobbacondaPro will be releasing this documentary later this year.”

