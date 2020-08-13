New Entrant For The North American Championship Ladder Match At TakeOver: XXX, Velveteen Dream Returns

The Velveteen Dream returned to action during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

There had been rumors of WWE planning to release Dream over the past few months but he returned to TV for tonight’s main event, which saw Cameron Grimes defeat Dream and Kushida to earn the third spot in the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title. Dream came out as the mystery competitor for the match.

Since Dream was not pinned or submitted in the match, he will be back next Wednesday night to face Finn Balor in a Second Chance Qualifier for the Takeover Ladder Match. Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano will also air next week as a Second Chance Qualifier.

After tonight’s main event, Dream snapped and attacked Kushida as the crowd of developmental trainees booed him. Balor came to the ring and faced off with Dream in the middle of the ring as NXT went off the air.

There is no word yet on what led to WWE keeping Dream after the issues he faced earlier this year, but it looks like he is staying with the company. This was his first match since losing to then-NXT Champion Adam Cole in the Last Chance Backlot Brawl at the “Takeover: In Your House” event in late May. Before tonight Dream last appeared on the June 17 episode, where he was into a new storyline with the now-injured Dexter Lumis.

The 5-man Ladder Match at Takeover currently has Grimes, Damian Priest and Bronson Reed as confirmed entrants. The other two spots will go to the winners of Balor vs. Dream and Holland vs. Gargano.

The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Below is the current Takeover card, along with a few photos & videos from tonight’s main event:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Ridge Holland or Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream or Finn Balor

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee