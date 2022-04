WWE has announced the return of the “Table For 3” show. The season six premiere will air this Friday on Peacock/WWE Network.

This episode is titled “The Angle Academy” and will feature Otis, Chad Gable & Kurt Angle. Here is the synopsis-

“WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable & Otis share their journeys from Olympic hopefuls to WWE Superstars.”

The last “Table For 3” episode was the season five finale in December 2019.