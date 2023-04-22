New Featured Bout, Title Matches Set For WWE Backlash 2023

You can officially pencil in some new matches for the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event.

Scheduled for two weeks from this weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the WWE United States Championship will be on-the-line when Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match.

Also confirmed for the event hosted by Bad Bunny is Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Omos.

