New Feud For King Corbin, AJ Styles On WWE Backstage, Smackdown Dark Match

– It looks like King Baron Corbin vs. Elias could be a new feud for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 36. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Elias interrupt Corbin’s interview with Kayla Braxton by playing his guitar backstage. Corbin talked trash to Elias and warned him that he would have to answer his King if he kept acting that way. You can see footage from the segment below:

– The dark match after tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeat Daniel Bryan in singles action. The match went less than 10 minutes and Wyatt won with Sister Abigail.

This was the end of the tapings as this week’s WWE 205 Live episode was taped before SmackDown hit the air on FOX, as it was last week.

– As seen in the promo below, AJ Styles has been announced as the featured guest for next Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. This will be AJ’s debut on the show.