New Feud Subtly Teased On AEW Dynamite

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed how a new feud was teased between Lee Johnson and QT Marshall on this week’s Dynamite. Meltzer and Alvarez discussed Johnson’s first AEW victory and post-match promo:

Meltzer: “This angle was really interesting because I don’t think people saw the angle afterwards, because it was so subtle. And I actually thought it was kind of brilliant the way it was done.”

Alvarez: “So basically he gets the pin and he beats Peter Avalon obviously, and afterwards, they do the big promo celebrating his first win ever. And he gets on the mic and he says ‘I just wanna thank Cody and Dustin and Arn and even Brandi’ he says. No mention of QT Marshall. ‘And the Rhodes family says they’re my family, and I did this for them’.”

Meltzer: “QT handled it perfectly. He didn’t over exaggerate, and you probably don’t notice it unless you’re looking for it, but when you watch back, if they show the story as it plays out, you will see that QT starts a little bit confused and by the end he’s a little bit upset. Not a lot, but a little bit upset, because he’s the actual trainer and he’s not mentioned at all, but everyone else, even Arn and Brandi are mentioned, who aren’t even the trainers. So obviously we’re building to a Lee Johnson and QT Marshall feud in some form. Which actually makes sense because I know that it’s probably Cody’s feud, Cody’s idea, because I know that Cody has been studying Bruno and Zbysko – trainer and student. I happen to know this. So I guess that’s the framework, obviously they’re not gonna be able to do it on that level, but that’s the framework of the idea. If they can get those promos like Bruno and Zbysko, those two guys are gonna end up as superstars, but I don’t know if that’s gonna happen.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)