New Finn Balor Training Video, Wade Barrett Reacts To The One Match He Had With Balor

– Finn Balor tweeted the following video, showing himself training for his match with Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover 31 on Sunday night:

– Wade Barrett took to Twitter today, looking back at the one match he had with Finn Balor in Singapore in 2015. He said,

“Pic from my only ever singles match vs current @WWENXT Champ Finn Balor Singapore, 2015). Shortly after this was taken, Finn caved my chest in with the Coup de Grâce for the ‘W’. Will the same fate befall @KORcombat tomorrow night at #NXTTakeOver? 7pm ET”

– WWE posted the following video, showing the complete Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano match from NXT Takeover: Toronto II last year: