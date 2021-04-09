New Footage Of The WrestleMania Set At Raymond James Stadium

As seen in the Twitter video below, Bay News 9 in Tampa Bay flew over Raymond James Stadium on Thursday and filmed the WrestleMania 37 set. The video shows the large pirate ship above the entrance, and the large cubed structure that surrounds the ring. It also looks like some of the seats have been brought out.
WrestleMania 37 Night One will take place on Saturday, while Night Two will be held on Sunday.
👀 Here's a sneak peak of the #WrestleMania setup at Raymond James! Sky9 flew over it this afternoon. I spy another pirate ship that was built… @BN9 pic.twitter.com/2WPzcD6UiJ
— Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) April 8, 2021