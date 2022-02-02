New Gameplay Footage and Details Released For WWE 2K22

The following press release was sent out by 2K Games:

2K today unveiled WWE 2K22 Ringside Report #1, the first in an ongoing video series offering deep dives into the game’s features, mechanics, and more. The Ringside Report #1 video showcases WWE 2K22 gameplay and provides a closer look at some of the new advancements that make this iteration of the franchise Hit Different.

Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Principal Designer Jason Vandiver, Senior Producer Jonathan Rivera, and Senior Designer Derek Donahue provide commentary as a full WWE 2K22 match plays out, pitting cover Superstar Rey Mysterio against emerging phenom Damian Priest in more than nine minutes of gameplay.

Throughout the match, the Visual Concepts team highlights:

New dynamic animations, only possible through the redesigned gameplay engine, on display from both Superstars in the ring. The Superstars feel more responsive and easier to control, and each move connects smoother and more precisely.

An overhauled lighting engine that showcases the extreme details of the Superstars, making them look hyper realistic.

Tweaked object physics allow for unexpected moments throughout the match. Kendo sticks fray with each hit, and tables and corner barricades break dynamically to create a more authentic match experience.

Strategic defensive commands which include blocking, dodging, and breakers.

For more details on the latest innovations coming to WWE 2K22, check out the full Ringside Report #1. WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11, 2022*.

*WWE 2K22 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle will be available March 11, 2022. WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available on March 8, 2022.