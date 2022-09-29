New Gimmick Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

WWE Extreme Rules will feature the first-ever Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) will face Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) in the match.

The Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will be “an absolute free-for-all brawl with numerous weapons at every turn that guarantee a display of all-out mayhem.”

This encounter will take place just one day after Sheamus vs. Gunther for the title in their rematch from WWE Clash at The Castle on the October 7 WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere. When Imperium reunited earlier this month at Clash at The Castle, the two factions began battling, and Imperium won a six-man tag team match on September 9 SmackDown. Butch and Holland would go on to defeat Vinci and Kaiser, as well as Hit Row and The New Day, on September 16 SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, but they fell short last Friday night.

Imperium and The Brawling Brutes have also competed in recent non-televised live events. The Brawling Brutes won in Spokane on September 10, but Imperium won the next night in Wenatchee. The Brawling Brutes then won two matches this weekend in Stockton and Fresno.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in the first-ever Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook singles match on June 29 SmackDown.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA will host the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 8. Below is the current card:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)