Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah Swerve Scott has been announced for NXT Great American Bash tomorrow night.

Here is the updated card-

-Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

-Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae (Street Fight)